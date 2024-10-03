BioSyent (CVE:RX) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.49

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 2002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of C$132.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.61.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. BioSyent had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.6944444 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioSyent news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$25,404.00. Also, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$5,025,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,920 shares of company stock worth $5,057,064. Insiders own 33.65% of the company's stock.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

