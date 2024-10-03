Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.
Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.
Biotech Acquisition Company Profile
Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biotech Acquisition
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.