BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($6.60) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

BioVie Trading Up 3.5 %

BIVI stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Get BioVie alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioVie stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) by 276.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of BioVie worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on BioVie in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.30 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIVI

BioVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.