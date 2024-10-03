Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTDR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 471,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,702. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,074,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

