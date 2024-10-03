BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.29

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 143774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
