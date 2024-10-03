BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.29

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 143774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

