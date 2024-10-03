BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $522.99

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.99 ($7.00) and traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.42). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 540 ($7.22), with a volume of 808,030 shares changing hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 522.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 552.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,714.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48,571.43%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Featured Stories

