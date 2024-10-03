Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Shares Down 2.7%

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 1,403,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,442,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).
Block Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.15.
About Block Energy
Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. The company owns 100% working interests in West Rustavi, Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil and gas fields; and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Block Energy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Block Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.