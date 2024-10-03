Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Down 5.9%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.39 and last traded at $43.28. Approximately 245,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 564,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLBD. Roth Mkm lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,801.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,546. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $5,719,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 360.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 82,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at about $976,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.