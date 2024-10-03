Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 277.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,136 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.42% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $82,106,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter worth $23,546,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter valued at $12,243,000.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital Co. III

In other news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blue Owl Capital Co. III news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $172,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $99,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

NYSE OBDE opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.08 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 54.40% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

