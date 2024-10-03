bluebird bio, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in bluebird bio by 38.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,967,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

