BMO Capital Markets Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $310.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the credit-card processor's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

V stock opened at $277.01 on Thursday. Visa has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $506.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 340,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 22.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 5,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,994,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

