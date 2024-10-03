BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Down 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$40.25 and last traded at C$40.34. 985,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,631,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.39.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.68.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.
