BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Up 2.4%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $406.22 and last traded at $405.65. Approximately 131,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,059,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.15.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.77 and its 200 day moving average is $378.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.