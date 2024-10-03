BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.64. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 418,432 shares trading hands.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 146,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 109,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

