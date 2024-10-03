BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.64. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 418,432 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
