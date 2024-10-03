BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,483. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.