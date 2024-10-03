Boeing (BA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boeing (NYSE: BA):
- 10/3/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $232.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Boeing had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.
- 8/14/2024 – Boeing had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $222.00 to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Boeing Price Performance
BA stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,474. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.54. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $149.49 and a 1-year high of $267.54.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.