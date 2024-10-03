Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $195.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $151.03 and last traded at $151.24. 1,459,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,007,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.89.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

