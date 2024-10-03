Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $54.60 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

