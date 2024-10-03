Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

