Boltwood Capital Management Buys 1,575 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,746.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 376,332 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,117,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,283,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $53.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

