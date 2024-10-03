Boltwood Capital Management Buys 452 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

