Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after buying an additional 1,529,202 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $73.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

