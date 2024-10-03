Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $239.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $269.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.55 and its 200 day moving average is $235.57. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

