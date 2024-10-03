Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,351,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,353,000 after purchasing an additional 834,048 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

