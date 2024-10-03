Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $505.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
