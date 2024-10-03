Boltwood Capital Management Has $257,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,620 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

