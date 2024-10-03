Boltwood Capital Management Has $324,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

