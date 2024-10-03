Boltwood Capital Management Has $471,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $77.44 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $80.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.