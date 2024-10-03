Boltwood Capital Management Raises Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after purchasing an additional 881,992 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,411,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,371,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12,990.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.25%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

