Boltwood Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,692,000 after buying an additional 574,475 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after buying an additional 315,352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 289,099 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,337,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 212,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

