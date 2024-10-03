Boltwood Capital Management Sells 10,533 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,675,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,585,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

