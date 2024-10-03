Boltwood Capital Management Sells 471 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.03. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

