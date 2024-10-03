boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Up 11.5%

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) was up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.12 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.45). Approximately 20,040,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 4,006,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.14 ($0.40).

A number of research analysts have commented on BOO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 37 ($0.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 27.13 ($0.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £419.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.83.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

