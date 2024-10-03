Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $158.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $161.27 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $113.95 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

