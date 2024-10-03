Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 912858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33.
About Botswana Diamonds
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Botswana Diamonds
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.