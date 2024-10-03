Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.71. Bovie Medical shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 129,500 shares.
Bovie Medical Stock Up 1.1 %
About Bovie Medical
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bovie Medical
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Bovie Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovie Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.