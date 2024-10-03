Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Holdings Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.63% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 189.9% in the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWMN opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,252 shares in the company, valued at $32,991,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 375,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $133,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,991,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,652 shares of company stock valued at $650,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

