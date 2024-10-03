Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.25

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 110478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

Braveheart Investment Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

