Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $144,540.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $144,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,091 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $177,058.48.

On Friday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $339,523.59.

On Thursday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $189,810.00.

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.07. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 6.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,645 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Braze by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

