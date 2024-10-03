Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 4.9%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37. 293,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,000,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRZE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $379,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,285.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 221,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,520,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,965 shares of company stock worth $7,878,650. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Braze by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Braze by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

