Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bread Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.