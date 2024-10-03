Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

