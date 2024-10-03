Brett Morgan Buys 10,000 Shares of MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,950.00 ($24,793.10).

Brett Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Brett Morgan bought 10,000 shares of MyState stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.83 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,300.00 ($26,413.79).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. MyState’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.

