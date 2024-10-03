Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires 2,170 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.