Bridge Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,026,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,902,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 128,573 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 475,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 302,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 182,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XME opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.