Bridge Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 478,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 187,444 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 16,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $51.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

