Bridge Advisory LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $265.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $269.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

