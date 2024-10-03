Bridge Advisory LLC Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

