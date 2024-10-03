Bridge Advisory LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

