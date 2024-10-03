Bridge Advisory LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 3.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

